Kernan Boulevard lane closures planned this weekend for drainage work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lane closures are planned this weekend to complete drainage work on Kernan Boulevard at McCormick Road, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

From 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 7, there will be closures of northbound and southbound lanes of Kernan Boulevard near the McCormick Road intersection.

Delays are expected.

FDOT officials urge drivers to follow the speed limit, and stay within the limits of orange cones and barrels while traveling through construction zones.

The state Department of Transportation originally announced there were detours planned, but later said there would be no detours for the drainage work, which is part of the $7.8 million Wonderwood Drainage Improvements project.

For up-to-date information about the construction project, visit www.nflroads.com or call FDOT at 904-831-FDOT.

