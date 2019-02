A 71-year-man injured Jan. 8 in a crash in Columbia County has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said Richard Lewis was driving west on County Road 18 and attempting to turn left onto Tustenuggee Avenue when his Grand AM was struck by a struck by a Ford Explorer. The 62-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt.

According to the FHP report, Lewis died Saturday at Shands UF Hospital in Gainesville.

