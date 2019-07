YULEE, Fla. - A crash involving a man on a riding mower Monday evening blocked all lanes of I-95 just north of the State Road 200 exit in Yulee, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said two vehicles hit the man on the riding mower. He was flown to a hospital for treatment. His condition was unclear.

As of 5:40p.m., one southbound lane was blocked.

Live, interactive map of traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.