JFRD: Woman killed in MLK Parkway crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was killed in a crash early Wednesday evening in the urban core area, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The crash happened about 6:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Phoenix Avenue. It appeared two vehicles were involved -- a black car and a white pickup truck.

At last check, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the eastbound MLK Parkway off-ramp to Phoenix Avenue was closed. All lanes of Phoenix Avenue under MLK Parkway were also closed.

