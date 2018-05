YULEE, Fla. - A truck rolled over, dropping logs along a busy road in Nassau County Wednesday morning.

The rollover happened on State Road 200 just west of U.S. Highway 17. The crash blocked two eastbound lanes of State Road 200 at Still Quarters Road in Yulee.

No injuries were reported in the rollover.

