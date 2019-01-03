Main Street Bridge on-ramp from Southbank closed for paving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Main Street Bridge northbound on-ramp closures are planned this week and next week for asphalt paving, the Florida Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The downtown bridge's northbound on-ramp will be closed from 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, to 5:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8. It will also be closed from 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, and from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9.

Drivers who want to access the bridge from Riverplace Boulevard, Museum Circle, Mary Street and Prudential Drive will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge on-ramp at Mary Street.

Message boards and detour signs will be in place.

VIEW: Main Street Bridge northbound on-ramp detour map

The asphalt paving is part of a $3.8 million pavement rehabilitation project, which includes the resurfacing of Prudential Drive and Kings Avenue. It is expected to be complete this spring.

For up-to-date information about the construction project, visit www.nflroads.com or call FDOT personnel at 904-831-FDOT.

