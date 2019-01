JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Main Street Bridge will be closed to southbound traffic Wednesday from midnight to 5 a.m.

The closure will allow crews to install wrong-way pavement markings and overhead signs on the southbound ramps to the bridge.

Drivers will be detoured to the Acosta Bridge via Bay Street and Jefferson Street.

