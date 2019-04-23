Major Milestone: Markers installed to separate I-295 express lanes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Markers that separate the new express lanes from the regular lanes have been installed on I-295 between I-95 and the Buckman Bridge.

The Florida Department of Transportation said it was a significant milestone in the express lanes project.

The orange "delineators" -- verticle markers dividing the lanes -- serve to separate the general use lanes from the tolled Express Lanes. The lanes are expected to open to traffic this spring, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

Crews worked nightly, under a lane closure, for nearly a month to install the delineators on I-295. The delineators are separated every five feet and applied directly to the asphalt with epoxy.

FDOT officials have to finish a series of tests on the lanes before they can allow vehicles to drive on them. The tests will ensure tolling devices function correctly and actively work to reduce congestion through dynamic tolling.

Express lanes are known as an “expressway within an expressway” where express lanes are separated from general use lanes. The toll rate for express lanes will vary depending on the amount of traffic within the express lanes.

Generally, fewer cars using the lanes means a less expensive toll.

Dynamic message signs will show the current toll rate. Due to electronic tolling, cars are not required to stop to pay the toll and must have a SunPass or face a penalty.

The $89 million project was awarded to Dragados USA and is expected to be completed this spring, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

To learn more about the Express Lanes, visit www.NorthFloridaExpress.com.

