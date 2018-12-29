Putnam County man crashes into tree, dies, FHP says

A man from Crescent City died Friday night after crashing into a tree in Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 64-year-old man was driving a Chevy Silverado east on Prospect Street at 9:13 p.m. when troopers say he failed to make a left turn and drove off the road and struck a tree.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Putnam Medical Center where he died.

No one else was injured or involved in the crash.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.