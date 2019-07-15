Man on scooter seriously injured in crash

A man riding a motor scooter Atlantic Boulevard just east of the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge was seriously injured in a crash Monday afternoon.

A witness told News4Jax the rider struck the concrete divider. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said the man was taken to Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.

Eastbound traffic was slow as police and the Florida Highway Patrol investigate the accident.

Live, interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.