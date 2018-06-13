Man seriously hurt after crashing SUV through fence in Hyde Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man on the Westside was seriously hurt after crashing an SUV through a fence.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the crash which took place around midnight along Old Middleburg Road in the Hyde Park Area. This is just north of Herlong Road.

Officers arrived to find the SUV off the side of the road, through a fence, and into a wooded area. The driver had traumatic head injuries and was found sitting on the ground nearby.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It's unclear what caused the crash, said police.

