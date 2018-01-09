Mathews Bridge to see lane closures this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Mathews Bridge will see single lane closures throughout the weekend, extending into Monday evening as part of a deck rehabilitation construction project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead when traveling over the bridge. The lane closures are necessary as crews install a temporary work platform and stage equipment.

Westbound, outside lane closures will begin Friday at 6 p.m. and extend until Sunday at 6 a.m.

Eastbound, outside lane closures will take place Sunday at 6 a.m. and will be removed no later than 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The project will include partial deck removal and replacement by construction crews. The work is necessary to extend the service life of the structure and maintain quality standards required by the Florida Department of Transportation.

This project is scheduled to be completed in less than 60 days, weather and schedule permitting.



The $494,885 project was awarded to Orlando R& B, LLC.

