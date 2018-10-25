Jacksonville motorcycle officer injured in crash downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An officer who appeared to be part of the motorcade escorting Vice President Mike Pence was injured in a crash late Thursday afternoon.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not released details, but video sent in by a News4Jax viewer shows the officer being put into a rescue unit on Forsythe Street, two blocks from the Prime Osborn Convention Center, just after the political rally for Ron DeSantis wrapped up at the venue.

Firefighters told News4Jax that the officer was not seriously injured, but police have released no details of the incident or said if the driver of the car that appeared to be involved in the crash would face charges.

