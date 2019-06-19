Motorcyclist dies after crashing into pole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed in an early Wednesday morning crash in Arlington.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were called to Rogero Road, north of Arlington Road, around 3 a.m. where officers said a motorcyclist crashed into a telephone pole. JSO said he died from his injuries.

Detectives have not released the man's identity.

All lanes of Rogero Road north of Arlington Road were blocked for several hours while the crash was under investigation and JEA crews were on scene, according to JSO.

Northbound lanes reopened just before 6:30 a.m. but closures remained on the southbound side.

