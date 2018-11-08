Motorcyclist injured in crash at Baymeadows, Old Kings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on the city's Southside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Baymeadows Road at Old Kings Road South.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle was struck by an SUV and the rider was taken to a hospital in critical, but not life-threatening, condition.

JFRD tweeted that it was a hit-and-run crash but crews at the scene said the SUV driver drove off but immediately came back.

Motorcyclist hit at the intersection of old kings and baymeadows. @JSOPIO just told me he is in critical but not life threatening condition. Witnesses say he was moving & talking but has many broken bones. Prayers for him. @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/Q75dMxVNE2 — Elizabeth Campbell (@ElizCampbellTV) November 8, 2018

