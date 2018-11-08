Traffic

Motorcyclist injured in crash at Baymeadows, Old Kings

Jacksonville police say motorcyclist hospitalized in critical condition

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer, Elizabeth Campbell - Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was injured in a crash Thursday afternoon on the city's Southside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. 

It happened about 12:30 p.m. on Baymeadows Road at Old Kings Road South. 

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle was struck by an SUV and the rider was taken to a hospital in critical, but not life-threatening, condition.

JFRD tweeted that it was a hit-and-run crash but crews at the scene said the SUV driver drove off but immediately came back. 

