Motorcyclist killed in crash near Mathews Bridge, FHP says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after steering off the road on the Arlington Expressway near the Mathews Bridge, Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers did not immediately identify the motorcyclist, pending next of kin notification. However, they did say he was a 27-year-old man from Orange Park in Clay County.

According to a report from FP, the 27-year-old was traveling East on the Arlington Expressway when be collided with a guardrail, was thrown from his motorcycle, and hit another object.

The rider died on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

