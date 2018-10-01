Motorcyclist loses control on I-295 to I-10 ramp, critically injured

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 36-year-old Macclenny man was critically injured when he lost control of his motorcycle on the ramp from Interstate 295 onto I-10 at 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, Stephen Thomas Jr. was headed from I-295 north to I-10 west when his Honda Shadow left the road.

Thomas, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to UF Health Jacksonville.

The FHP is still investigating and said charges are pending.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.