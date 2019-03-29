Multiple injuries in JTA bus crash in Arlington

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Several people were injured Friday morning in a crash between a city bus and a van on Fort Caroline Road between Cesery Boulevard and Rogero Road, according to Jacksonville Fire-Rescue.

News4Jax was told multiple rescue units responded to the crash just before 8 a.m.

The JTA said a vehicle rear-ended a bus with several passengers on board, but only one complained of injuries. People in the van were also injured.

Motorists in the area were asked to avoid the area or be cautious.

Crews are on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as more information is available.

