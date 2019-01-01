FHP: 4 people, including child, injured in Normandy Boulevard crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multiple people were rushed to the hospital Monday night for treatment after a crash on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Normandy Boulevard near the intersection of Stratton Road. Three vehicles were involved in the wreck.

According to Sgt. Dylan Bryan with FHP, two adults and one child were traveling west in a pickup truck on Normandy. The truck veered into the median and crashed head-on into a car traveling east.

According to a nurse who witnessed the crash, the two adults in the truck were thrown on impact. She and her husband ran to help.

"I was screaming," said the nurse, who asked not to be identified. "I checked for a pulse, and they both had a pulse."

Meanwhile, someone else who was looking into the truck noticed a child under the dashboard.

"I did not even think that we were going to be able to get her out," the nurse said. "It was a miracle."

All three people in the truck were taken to the hospital with critical injuries, Bryan said. One person in a second car had serious injuries. It's unclear if anyone was injured in the third car.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.