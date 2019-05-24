Nassau County school bus schedules affected by wildfire

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - A 450-acre wildfire that shut down I-95 for 11 miles in both directions Friday had an impact on school bus schedules in Nassau County.

Nassau Emergency Management tweeted Friday that because of severe traffic in the Yulee area, buses serving U.S. 17 and adjoining streets experienced up to one-hour delays in bus pickup times.

So far, no schools have been closed.

Yulee Middle School officials told News4Jax that they were expecting a lot of students and school buses to arrive late Friday.

They said all tardies will be excused for the day.

I-95 reopened in both directions just before 11 a.m. Friday.

