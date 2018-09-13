Near miss for Florida deputy, driver on side of road caught on video

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A pickup truck driver is facing DUI charges after investigators said he nearly hit an Alachua County deputy and another driver who were pulled over on the side of the road Tuesday morning.

The deputy said he “felt the rush of wind” behind him when a pickup truck crossed the outside lane line and came inches from hitting him as he stood outside his patrol vehicle talking with a driver he'd pulled over for a tag light violation.

The passing truck, which had failed to obey Florida's Move Over law, took out the driver's side mirror on the vehicle the deputy had initially pulled over. That first driver was given a verbal warning.

But the driver of the passing truck was slapped with cuffs after deputies caught up to him and said he showed signs of impairment. They said they found an open case of beer in his truck.

The whole incident was caught on dash cam video, showing just how close the pickup truck came to the deputy.

Seconds after the truck passes, the deputy tells another deputy, “Go get him.” The second deputy follows the truck and eventually stops him. The driver gets out and walks toward the deputy holding what appears to be his wallet.

Minutes later, as the driver leans up against the deputy's cruiser, investigators search his truck and find an open case of beer, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they want to use the incident not just as a reminder to drive sober but also that drivers need to move over when they see law enforcement, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, sanitation or utility service vehicles on the side of the road.

If you can’t move over -- or when you're on a two-lane road -- you must slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit. If the posted speed limit is 20 mph or less, slow down to 5 mph.

If you’re caught failing to move over, you will be fined and you could get points on your license as well.

