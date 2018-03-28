1 person dies on Jacksonville roads nearly every other day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Forty-five people have died in traffic crashes in Jacksonville since the first of the year. That's nearly double the number of people killed in the city's well-documented homicides in 2018

The latest person to die was a middle-age bicyclist who was hit by a tractor-trailer truck Wednesday morning on Phoenix Avenue by the Martin Luther King Jr. Expressway. That victim's name has not yet been released, but the family of a man killed in a crash Tuesday morning on Beach Boulevard just learned of his death

Larry Gilchrist, 76, was turning into the Walmart on Beach Boulevard near Southside Boulevard when he was struck by an oncoming car. He died at the hospital.

Gilchrist's family said he drove escort vehicles across the Southeast for years They said he was a loving father, grandfather and family man.

According to a News4Jax review of Duval County traffic fatalities, there were:

120 deaths in 2014

133 deaths in 2015

156 deaths in 2016

136 deaths in 2017

Less than a quarter of the way through 2018, the city is on pace for almost 200.

Traffic safety advocates said people can take simple steps like slowing down and focusing on driving, not food or a cell phone, to help prevent crashes:

The Sheriff's Office said about 25 percent of all traffic deaths involve pedestrians, including many who were in the street outside of crosswalks.

Florida Department of Transportation's Hampton Ray encourages people to take a few extra steps and walk when traffic signals show it's safe.

"Walk during that safe time. We time these signals to make sure that pedestrians are as safe as possible," Ray said.

The FDOT has a traffic safety team that goes to events around town, trying to educate drivers on safe habits behind the wheel.

"If everyone on the roadway will drive the speed limit, pay attention to traffic laws and obey the law, we would see a great reduction in crashes on our roads," Ray said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.