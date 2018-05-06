JSO: Officer, 3 others injured in Northwest Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A police officer was injured Saturday afternoon in a crash at the intersection of Soutel Drive and Gibson Avenue, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said the officer was heading to a report of a crash and was attempting to turn onto Soutel from Gibson just before 4:30 p.m. The driver of a white Camaro failed to stop at the intersection, resulting in the wreck, according to JSO.

The officer sustained minor injuries, detectives said.

The driver of the Camaro was hospitalized with serious injuries. Two other passengers, including a 4-year-old child, were also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Charges are pending.

