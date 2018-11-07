Orange Park driver killed in wrong-way crash near Olustee

A 23-year-old from Orange Park died after a head-on crash early Wednesday on U.S. 90 at Possum Trot Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Francisco Rodrigue-Alamo was driving a Honda Civic west on U.S. 90 at 5:25 a.m. when he crossed into the eastbound lane for an unknown reason and struck a Chrysler 300.

The Honda spun to a stop and the driver was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died.

The Chrysler overturned, but the driver and passenger, both from Lake City, suffered only minor injuries.

According to the FHP report, there was heavy fog in the area at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

