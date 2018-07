ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A woman from Orange Park was killed while crossing the road, said the Florida Highway Patrol.

Virginia Moss, 62 was hit by a Mustang while walking across Kingsley Avenue at Fox Valley Drive around 10:05 p.m. on Sunday.

She was rushed to Orange Park Medical Center where she later died.

Troopers say she was not using a crosswalk and the driver of the Mustang has not been charged.

