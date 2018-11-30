Ortega River Drawbridge to close for electrical work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Ortega River Drawbridge rehabilitation project, the bridge will be closed from Tuesday, Dec. 4, through Friday, Dec. 14, while crews complete electrical work, the Florida Department of Transportation said.

Drivers traveling south will detour to San Juan Avenue and continue south on U.S. 17/Roosevelt Boulevard.

Drivers traveling north will detour to Grand Avenue and continue north on Ortega Boulevard to Verona Avenue to U.S. 17 North.

Marine traffic will not be affected, according to FDOT.

VIEW: Ortega River Drawbridge detour map

Electronic message boards were put in place to advise drivers and pedestrians before the closure begins next week.

The $1.7 million rehabilitation improvements are scheduled to be complete by early 2019.

The Ortega River Bridge, built in 1927, is a bascule drawbridge, which is raised and lowered approximately 7,000 times annually.

For more information about construction projects, visit www.nflroads.com or contact FDOT at 904-831-FDOT.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.