Ramp to I-295 SB from I-10 EB blocked by overturned log truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - An overturned log truck has blocked the ramp to I-295 southbound from I-10 eastbound, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the truck driver lost control as he was turning onto the ramp. No injuries or other vehicles were involved in the wreck. Heavy delays are building in the area as crews work to clear the crash.

Use the interactive map below to track the congestion.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.