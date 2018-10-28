FHP: Pedestrian hit, killed in South Ponte Vedra

SOUTH PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A Green Cove Springs woman was struck and killed Saturday night while crossing A1A to get to her car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Meredith L. Crosby, 44, was walking from a home to her car, which was parked on the shoulder of South Ponte Vedra Boulevard about halfway between Mickler's Landing and Vilano Beach. According to the accident report, at 9:08 p.m., Crosby walked into the path of a Jeep Patriot driven southbound by a 16-year-old from St. Augustine.

Crosby died at the scene. The driver of the SUV was taken to a Flagler Hospital, but is expected to be OK.

According to the report, charges are pending.

