Pedestrian deaths at highest levels in 28 years

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety found the number of pedestrian deaths in the U.S. is at the highest level since 1990.

In Jacksonville this year, 60 people have already been killed on the roads, 17 of them were pedestrians.

The Florida Department of Transportation is trying to make the roads safer.

One of the problem spots in Jacksonville is the area of Philips Highway and Putnam Avenue, just north of Emerson. One woman said this is a dangerous intersection and she has had a few close calls herself.

"You're in the middle of the street," Hilda Ward said. "You have the right of way because the little man is up there and the next thing you know, you're being mowed down by a car."

One of the changes FDOT is proposing is to put crosswalks at Putnam and Reba Avenues. That would cost about $1.4 billion.

FDOT is also talking about adding what they call a Restricted Crossing U-Turn, or R-CUT. In this case, northbound lanes of Philips Highway would have a signalized left lane and cars would make a U-turn on Reba Avenue. The southbound lanes would have something similar, but traffic would turn onto Putnam Avenue.

Year to Date in 2018: 60 Traffic Fatalities in Duval County.



🚗vs🚙= 23

🚗vs🚶🏻‍♂️= 17

🚙= 8

🚗vs🏍= 6

🚙vs🚲= 3

🏍= 2

ATV = 1



We need everyone to pay attention.



Whether you WALK, BIKE, or DRIVE, do it safely.#DuvalTrafficTruths — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 10, 2018

FDOT said the changes are still in the planning phase so nothing is set in stone.

