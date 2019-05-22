Pedestrian hit by car, in critical condition

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue.

The accident took place Wednesday around 6:15 a.m. on State Road A1A near Ponte Vedra Boulevard. The fire department said the pedestrian was airlifted to Memorial Hospital. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash but do not have any roads blocked.

