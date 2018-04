PALM COAST, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says that a pedestrian died Wednesday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle in Flagler County.

The crash happened in a residential area near Colbert Lane and Palm Coast Parkway.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with authorities.

Troopers say Colbert Lane is closed from Blare Castle to Waterside Drive.



