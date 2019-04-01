Pedestrian hit, killed by car on Merrill Road at University Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A pedestrian was killed after they were hit by a car Sunday night near the intersection of Merrill Road and University Boulevard.

According to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Investigators with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said someone who was using a walker was struck by a vehicle. They urged drivers to avoid the area.

News4Jax is working to gather more information from police.

