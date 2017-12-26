Woman hit, killed on Arlington Expressway, says FHP

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on the Arlington Expressway at Cesery Boulevard, Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Lorraine Harris, 83, was traveling west when Heather Merchant da Silva, 36, ran out into the street and was hit. Merchant da Silva later died at Memorial Hospital.

Harris stopped and cooperated with FHP in its investigation.

It's unknown why Merchant da Silva ran out into the road.

