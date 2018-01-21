Pedestrian hit, killed walking on I-95

A man was killed Sunday while walking on Interstate 95, officials said.

PALM COAST, Fla. - A Daytona man was killed early Sunday when he was hit by an SUV as he walked on Interstate 95 near the Matanzas Woods Parkway, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Jimmie Brazell, 56, was walking with the inside lane of I-95 when he was hit at about 12:24 a.m. by a GMC Envoy driven by 38-year-old Jose Gonzalez of St. Augustine, troopers said.

Investigators said Brazell was walking on the interstate for an unknown reason. Two lanes of I-95 were shut down during the investigation.

Gonzalez was not injured in the crash.



