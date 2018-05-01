JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - All southbound traffic on San Jose Boulevard at Claire Lane, just south of Interstate 295 in Mandarin, was closed Tuesday morning while Jacksonville police investigated a crash with life-threatening injuries.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man was trying to cross San Jose about 10 a.m. when he was hit. The man, whose name has not been released, was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to police.

Sky4 aerials showed police focused on a pickup truck towing a trailer that was stopped in the median. Evidence technicians were photographing objects in the street, including what appeared to be a shoe.

As of 12:30 p.m., only one of three southbound lanes was open while police traffic homicide detectives continued to investigate the crash.

