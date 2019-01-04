Pedestrian struck by car in Crescent City dies

A person walking on Union Avenue in Crescent City Thursday evening was struck by a vehicle and died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was in the road at 7:10 p.m. and was struck by a Ford Mustang and thrown onto the grass shoulder of the road.

The driver stopped and called 911. The victim was taken to Putnam Medical Center, but died.

Neither the driver or passenger were injured.

According to the FHP report, there are no street lights in the area.

This article will be updated when the pedestrian's identity is released.

