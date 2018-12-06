Man struck, killed by train in Orange Park, FHP says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A man was struck and killed by a train Wednesday night in Orange Park, according to the Clay County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on the tracks near the intersection of Doctors Lake and Birchwood drives.

Shawn Cutrer, 27, was on the tracks at Doctors Lake Drive and Birchwood Drive when he was hit by a CSX train, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Chris Padgett, a spokesman with the Sheriff's Office, issued a statement, reading in part:

We are assisting Florida Highway Patrol concerning a crash near Doctors Lake Drive and Birchwood Drive, involving a train and a pedestrian. An alternate route may have to be used if crossing the tracks.

Reports show the train couldn't stop in time, and Cutrer died at the scene.

