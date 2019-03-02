Pedestrian struck, hospitalized in hit-and-run, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car Friday night on Lem Turner Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Jocelyn Wells said the man, who was believed to be about 60 years old, was crossing the street near Lem Turner Circle when he was struck by a silver car. The car continued driving and got onto I-95 southbound.

The make and model of the car was unclear, but it's believed to have damage to the right front end, Wells said.

The victim was not identified.

