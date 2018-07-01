Pedestrian struck, killed in southern Putnam County

WELAKA, Fla. - A 41-year-old man was struck and killed Saturday while walking along County Road 309 at Fairway Lane in southern Putnam County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said Brook Lawrence Edwards was walking south at 10:11 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the area.

Edwards lived in Georgetown, about three miles south of where he was killed.

Anyone who saw anything in that area or has any information about the incident is asked to call the FHP at 904-695-4000.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.