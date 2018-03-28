Truck driver located after bicyclist hit, killed on Eastside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist died after he was struck by a semi-truck Wednesday morning on Jacksonville's Eastside, authorities said.

The crash happened about 8 a.m. on Phoenix Avenue at Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

Police said the bicyclist was heading north on Phoenix Avenue when he ran a red light and went under the trailer of the truck, which was headed east on the off-ramp of MLK toward Talleyrand.

The truck driver, who was from out of state, did not stop after the collision. He was located later about 150 yards from the scene of the crash. He was back after he dropped of a load at JaxPort and dropped to adjust his GPS to get back home.

After speaking to the truck driver, officers said it does not appear he realized he'd hit someone.The bicyclist may be at fault because he had a red light at Phoenix Avenue, police said.

The name of the cyclist was not immediately released. Police described him as a middle-aged man.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from a nearby business.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.

