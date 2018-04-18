Police: Motorcyclist killed after crashing into Sans Souci Firehouse Subs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into the Firehouse Subs in Sans Souci.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the crash took place just after 3 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of University Boulevard and Terry Road.

Damage to Firehouse Subs

Someone witnessed the crash between the buildings and called police.

Although police have not yet identified the motorcyclist, they do report the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

All northbound lanes of University Boulevard were closed during the investigation. Police reopened the road around 5:40 a.m.

