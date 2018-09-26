Police: 16-year-old struck by vehicle in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - A 16-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle early Wednesday evening in Jacksonville Beach, police said.

It happened about 5:30 p.m. on Third Street North near 18th Avenue North, in front of Fletcher Middle School.

Sgt. Larry Smith said the victim was taken to Memorial Hospital with a head injury. His condition was not known.

Smith said the driver stayed on scene and was cooperating with police.

It's unclear whether the teen was walking in a crosswalk at the time. A bicycle could be seen at the scene of the crash.

At last check, all northbound lanes of Third Street North were closed. Police asked drivers to avoid the area.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

