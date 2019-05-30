Port St. Lucie man killed in rollover crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla - A 78-year-old man has died after a crash at a St. Johns County rest stop.

Kenneth Smith of Port St. Lucie was killed Wednesday evening when his car flipped on I-95 near the rest area. Troopers said he was driving through the rest stop when he ran into the back of another car and then swerved off the road into a ditch, rolling his car onto its roof.

Another passenger in the car had minor injuries.

The driver of the other car was not injured. Charges are pending, according to FHP.



