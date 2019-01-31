Prepare for detours on McCormick, Fort Caroline roads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As part of the Florida Department of Transportation’s Wonderwood drainage improvements project, detours will be in place to complete drainage work on McCormick Road starting at 7 p.m. Friday and continuing through 5 a.m. Monday. .

Eastbound McCormick Road traffic will turn right on St. Johns Bluff Road then left on Monument Road to McCormick Road. Westbound McCormick Road traffic will turn left on Monument Road then right on St. Johns Bluff Road to McCormick Road.

Westbound Fort Caroline Road traffic will turn left on McCormick Road then right on Monument Road then right on St. Johns Bluff Road.

There will be signs and message boards directing traffic through the detours.

J.B. Coxwell Contracting Inc. was selected to complete this $7.8 million improvement project in summer 2019, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

For up-to-date information regarding construction projects, please visit click here or call 904-831-FDOT (3368).

