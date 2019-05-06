I-10 to be expanded to 10 lanes on Jacksonville's Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers will be seeing some changes when traveling on Jacksonville's Westside.

A new project will be expanding Interstate 10 from six lanes to 10 lanes. The Florida Department of Transportation will be adding two additional eastbound lanes and two additional westbound lanes on I-10 between Interstate 95 and Interstate 295.

"Adding the additional lanes will certainly add capacity, reduce those congestion times and ultimately provide a better transportation experience for everyone on the roadway," said FDOT public information officer Hampton Ray.

VIEW I-10 EXPANSION PROJECT: Map 1 | Map 2 | Map 3

It usually takes drivers six minutes to travel east or west during nonpeak hours. But during rush hour, drivers can expect to sit in traffic triple that amount of time.

The 5-mile stretch where the new lanes will be built sees its heaviest delays between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

According to FDOT, about 137,000 vehicles travel on I-10 between I-95 and I-295 every day. That number is expected to rise as more people move to the River City.

"We want to make sure that our infrastructure keeps up with the growth that we're seeing," Ray said.

Construction could possibly start by the end of the year. FDOT said it is important that drivers remain safe and patient during this construction process.

"Be careful on the roadways. Please drive the speed limit. Refrain from texting (while) driving. Don't be distracted," Ray said. "Just make sure you're as safe as possible on our roadways because the crews that are working out there have families, too, and they want to get home safely, as well."

The money for the new project is coming from this year's state budget.

The project is scheduled to take 3 ½ years to complete. That estimate doesn't account any delays related to weather or other conditions.

