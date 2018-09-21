Railroad crossing work to force St. Johns County road closures

St. Johns County has alerted residents of road closures over the next two weeks due to maintenance on Florida East Coast railroad crossings.

Here's the roads and dates they will be closed:

• Wildwood Drive – Sept. 23-25

• Kinlaw Road – Sept. 25-27

• Big Oak Road – Sept. 30-Oct. 2

• Race Track Road – Oct. 6-8

All four roads will be closed to through traffic for the duration of each maintenance project. Detour routes will be posted and motorists are encouraged to plan routes accordingly and drive safely.

For more information, please call the Florida East Coast Railway at 904-443-0083.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.