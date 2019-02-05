Rehab begins on Southside Connector bridge over Arlington Expressway

Problems with a water project along the Arlington Expressway are delaying the OPENING of a lane...and several ramps along the roadway.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Drivers will see lane closures on the Southside Connector over Arlington Expressway as crews work to rehab the flyover from now through the summer, transportation officials said.

The rehabilitation project includes the coating of steel beams, minor concrete repairs, replacement of structural steel rivets and the replacement of expansion joints, which assist in protecting the bridge from movement.

Drivers on the Southside Connector and Arlington Expressway can expect periodic single-lane closures during off-peak driving hours. Lane closures may occur seven days a week from 7:30 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Seminole Equipment, Inc. will complete this $1.3 million improvement project in summer 2019, weather and unforeseen circumstances permitting.

The Florida Department of Transportation urges motorists to always follow the speed limit and stay within the limits of orange cones and barrels while traveling through construction zones.

For up-to-date information regarding construction projects and lane closures, visit www.nflroads.com or contact FDOT personnel at 904-831-FDOT.

