Repaving of Race Track Road begins Thursday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FLA. - Crews are going to begin repaving Race Track Road between St. Johns Parkway and Bartram Park Boulevard Thursday.

While the hope is to make things run as smoothly as possible during peak traffic times, drivers are still being advised to use another route or leave earlier.

Multiple stores and businesses, including Walmart, are part of the project.

The widening project on the busy St. Johns County road has been going on for a while. The repaving portion of the project is expected to last through next week.

The improvements come just days after Cinemark announced plans for a 12-screen movie theater at The Pavilion at Durbin Park.

All 12 auditoriums at the Cinemark Durbin Park Theater will boast advanced technology and amenities, including electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with footrests and cup holders.

