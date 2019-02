An SUV and its driver went into a pond Friday near the intersection of Pritchard Road and Old Kings Road, in the Biltmore area of Jacksonville.

According to police, a person was ejected into a pond in the crash. Sky4 aerials showed several police cars, but no rescue personnel, so the crash may not have resulted in an injury.

No other details were available.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.