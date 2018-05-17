Hole in turn lane of Beach Boulevard should be fixed in 1 week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Maintenance crews should have a collapsed portion of Beach Boulevard, just west of Hodges Boulevard, repaired in less than a week, according to Florida transportation officials.

The right-turn lane of eastbound Beach Boulevard at Falcon Ridge collapsed Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a caved in 48-inch drainage pipe caused the void to open up and that it happened suddenly because of recent heavy rains.

The opening is about 33 feet long and 18 feet wide and estimated to be about 20 feet deep.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office barricaded that lane, the right-hand travel lane and the sidewalk from traffic while dozens of workers with heavy equipment attempted to make temporary repairs Wednesday. JSO said the closure was expected to last about eight hours.

Transportation officials said a single lane might need to remain closed as crews completely repair the void, which should take less than a week as long as the weather cooperates.

While the issue wasn't under JEA jurisdiction, its utility crews were helping out.

The JTA announced that its eastbound Route 9 line would be detoured from the area until further notice and that buses will not be able to stop in the area and bus stops will be missed. Paratransit service in the area is also affected. Anyone with questions about bus service in the area should call 904-630-3100.

Aerial of Beach Boulevard road collapse

